The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

COVER talks to Adrian Benjamin about his experiences as a protection adviser and his time in the industry so far.

Adrian Benjamin first entered the protection industry as a financial adviser in October 2020 and now works for Precise Protect, where he operates as a self-employed consultant offering advice to clients on a range of protection policies, including life insurance, private medical insurance, critical illness, income protection, family income benefit, landlord insurance and business insurance. "Entering the industry like this is something I've done before, for my first banking job with NatWest, I...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

ProtectX6: Distributors must be a part of product development

iPipeline partners with Cirencester Friendly on protection platform

More on PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition
PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition
PMI

National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition

Includes unlimited cover

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read
Healix launches new digital health benefit
PMI

Healix launches new digital health benefit

Healix ConneX

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 April 2022 • 1 min read