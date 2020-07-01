Toby Bainbridge
Nearly half aged 16 to 24 would not last longer than a month without income - ONS
'Industry must address misconceptions around protection', says Royal London
Cost main barrier for customers buying protection
Disconnection between customers' perceived need for protection and industry valuation of products, the State of the Protection Nation report from Royal London has found
Royal London announces new appointments to protection leadership team
Toby Bainbridge has been promoted to head of protection solutions and Gary Golder joins the intermediary protection team