Justin Harper to depart LV=

LV= has made a number of changes to its protection management team that will see propositions and marketing director Justin Harper leave the provider.

As part of the restructure, LV='s Protection Marketing & Proposition and Protection Strategy & Partnerships teams will combine reporting to Toby Bainbridge, who joined LV= from Royal London in April 2020 as head of strategy.

Meanwhile, Mike Farrell, protection sale director, will now be responsible for "market facing communications" as the provider aims to "enhance its position as a leading protection provider."

Harper, who has been with LV= for 16 years, took on responsibility for protection propositions at LV= following the departure of Debbie Kennedy to LifeSearch last year. He has held several marketing roles at LV= since first joining in 2006 but has now decided to leave the provider, a spokesperson confirmed to COVER.

Clive Bolton, managing director of Protection, Savings & Retirement at LV=, said that the organisational changes are part of the mutual's transformation efforts to ensure a "sustainable future for LV= as part of a vibrant mutual sector."

"Over the past two years we have improved the commercial performance of our protection business and refocused the business to protect underserved sections of the market and provide financial resilience for families when they need it most," Bolton commented.

"I would like to thank Justin for his significant contribution to the LV= Protection business and his wider work in promoting the benefits that protection can provide to individuals and families. LV='s protection business has done a huge amount of great work over the past two years and a large part of its success is down to the work of the team he led."

John Brazier
