Huntington's disease case could impact patient confidentiality
Genetic disclosure in the spotlight
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Mental Health Awareness Week: How far have we come?
COVER editor Adam Saville explores what progress the life, protection and PMI industry has made with regards to supporting mental health
Mental health: Insurance underwriters are human beings too
Following the recent article by The Guardian, specialist adviser Kathryn Knowles discusses changing industry perception and applying her own experiences of mental illness to her work for Cura.
E-cigarettes: Hidden hazard or health breakthrough?
A useful aid to stop smoking or unhealthy as normal cigarettes? Pulse Insurance managing director Paul Sandilands explains how the industry needs to treat e-cigarettes for insurance purposes