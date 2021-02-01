Longer NHS waiting times expected after second Covid peak

NHS in England will take ‘months’ to return to normal service after pandemic, says hospital boss

Around 4.5 million people in England are waiting for hospital care - the highest number on record - and while it is hoped they will be treated within 18 weeks, the ongoing disruption to non-Covid care has meant the number of people being forced to wait more than a year for healthcare has soared from 1,398 to 192,169 in just a year, The Guardian has reported.

Speaking to the paper, NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson has warned that it will take "months" for an "exhausted and traumatised" NHS to return to normal service once the pandemic is finally over.

Hopson said diagnostics and treatment services will not just resume immediately and it will take time for cancelled or postponed surgeries to become available. Ministers will not be able to tackle the backlog until frontline personnel have been given a rest, he added.

"What [hospital] chief executives worry about is that the focus is just going to be on the service delivery, about ‘quickly, quickly, quickly, catch up on all of this'. Of course that's really, really important. How do we balance that with the need to give our staff space to recover and decompress? That's a really tricky and difficult issue. These could potentially be conflicting demands for a lot of people [in the NHS]," Hopson told The Guardian.

He added: "We cannot expect the NHS to carry on at the intensity we've been running at. We've completely run the tank dry and need to give people the chance to recover."

In December, a survey undertaken by the British Medical Association (BMA) the pressure of working during Covid has made 28% of doctors more likely to retire early, 21% more likely to leave the NHS and 47% more likely to work fewer hours.

The worsening situation has led experts to urge the public to lower expectations around service delivery post-pandemic, while shifting the focus onto the role of private healthcare and health insurance going forward.