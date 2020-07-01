tax
'Spend taxes on funerals', Cost of Dying report urges
Basic funeral costs £4,271
Money to the Masses launches 'Money MOT'
Used by over 3000 people during first week
Smart Pension to launch financial well-being app
To be rolled out Q1 2019
MOJ to push ahead with probate fee hike
'Extortionate' fees for estates would put extra emphasis on life policies written in trust
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution
Ron Wheatcroft: Group life admin cost "far outweighs any tax due"
Swiss Re inputs to OTS consultation and calls for tax exemptions for employers taking out group life assurance (GLA) - should be "extended to include relevant life"
GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life
Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback
Employers need clarity on government childcare voucher scheme
Government decision to keep salary sacrifice open for further six months causing HMRC confusion
41% of employers unprepared for new HMRC tax rules
Companies have one month to prepare for new regulations coming into force in April
Almost 60% of over-55s want to gift more than annual gifting allowance
Increasing gifting allowance could potentially unlock £82.6bn
IHT receipts grow to £4.9bn in 2016/17
Up 4% year-on-year
The IPT earthquake sending shockwaves to PMI sector
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
Summer Budget 2015: IPT to rise to 9.5%
Insurance premium tax (IPT) is to rise to 9.5% by November, the chancellor has confirmed in the Summer Budget.
Protecting those you leave behind
Ian Jefferies looks at how advisers can help an increasing number of clients to mitigate estate planning and inheritance tax liabilities through protection policies
Pension tax changes and group life policies - a problem?
A change in pension tax rules could land some with group life policies with hefty bills. But, as Nick Rumble finds, there are solutions.
Govt to act on majority of OTS benefits recommendations
The government has confirmed it will be "taking forward" almost all of the recommendations made by the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) addressing the taxation of employee benefits and expenses.
Budget 2014: No IPT in space
The insuring of items in orbit will be exempt from tax.
OTS calls for 'pragmatic' cut to NIC rate
The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has suggested a "pragmatic" cut to National Insurance Contribution (NICs) rates.
HMRC's PAYE errors put third of taxpayers at risk
UHY Hacker Young is warning that as many as a third of taxpayers on PAYE may have the wrong tax code due to issuing errors by HMRC.
Partnerships in firing line as Lib Dems look to close tax 'loophole'
The Liberal Democrats have vowed to close tax loopholes in limited partnership firms and for private equity investors, as part of the party's action to "tackle the remaining deficit fairly".
Tax breaks could give 'protection incentive' say advisers
More than 70% believe tax breaks could provide an incentive for take up of financial protection, according to a survey published today.
DWP announces workplace health intervention service and benefits tax consultation
A new health and work assessment and advisory service is to be set up to encourage employers to fund around 110,000 health-related interventions, following the Budget's news of health intervention tax relief.
Budget 2013 at a glance: George Osborne's key points
Help to Buy, income tax and the state of the economy. Catch up here
Listen before tax relief - Jelf
Jelf Employee benefits had urged government to listen to what employers need before making employee benefits tax-relief decisions.