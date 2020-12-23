Employer concerns over tax preventing family EAP access, says Generali UK

At a time when government is encouraging employers to extend mental health support, potential tax liabilities around access for immediate families - and legal and financial support - are acting as a deterrent, says Generali UK.

Generali UK Employee Benefits is calling on corporate advisers to work in partnership with providers to help employers feel comfortable in extending EAPs to the families of employees. Right now, although such services are there for the taking - generally at no extra cost from a provider perspective - employer concerns over tax liabilities may be deterring many from even considering this option.

"Ironically, the government recently acknowledged the ‘crucial' role of employers in supporting their people to stay mentally well this winter. Yet a tax liability may well be the thing preventing this from happening in many cases. We know this through speaking with our own clients who have such access readily available, if they choose to make use of it, as part and parcel of the EAP included within their group income protection," says Tracey Ward, head of business development and marketing at Generali UK. "Through helping clients understand the costs involved, brokers and providers can help provide the information employers need to make an informed decision on extending access to families. There might not be any liability at all, or it might be very small. It's time to take a fresh look at this issue."

She adds: "There simply isn't a boundary between work and home life for many now so support to immediate family members too would make perfect sense, especially during what will inevitably be a lonely Christmas period for many this year. But also throughout the year thanks to the mass shift to homeworking and the pressure of furloughing and job loss."

Current situation

An EAP provided to employees, either on a standalone basis or embedded within group protection, is not - on the whole - taxable. It's there to support wellbeing so it falls within HMRC's exemption for welfare counselling, but this exemption currently does not apply to dependants to the same extent as employees. There are also some services excluded from the exemption where both employees and their families are concerned, for example, financial and legal support aspects.

However, if the employer can prove that no additional costs are incurred by extending EAP services to families, it cannot be classed as a benefit in kind. Therefore, there should be no implications in terms of tax liability for the employer or the employee.

Cost to employers is primarily based on usage. In theory, by extending the service to families, the potential for extra volume of calls, for example, could give rise to an additional cost to/from the provider. "Although based on existing usage patterns it would take quite an increase in the volume of calls from family members to make a substantial impact," says Phil Mullen, managing director UK & Europe for LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell.

Partnership working

Generali suggest that working with their advisers and group income protection insurer / standalone EAP provider, employers can be helped to assess whether any additional costs are actually incurred. If not, access may be potentially extended without any liabilities: apart from the consideration that should be applied to services such as financial and legal support. Such services can be considered a taxable benefit where they are deemed to be providing ‘advice' as opposed to ‘signposting'.

If, following assessment, additional costs do apply where EAP access is extended to families, employers might consider whether the cost of the EAP could be mitigated by placing it in HMRC's trivial benefit exemption - although this has a £50 per head VAT inclusive limit (along with other conditions) so it's very small. If it falls foul of that, employers could be helped to calculate the potential tax liability, which could met on a grossed up basis - so that employees do not meet the cost - under what is known as a PAYE Settlement Agreement. This puts employers in an informed position to decide whether or not it's worth paying that liability to extend mental health support more widely.

GRiD's view

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "We are constantly frustrated by the restrictions that apply to dependants as well as to financial and legal advice. It just prevents employers from doing the right thing. And it doesn't sit well with current government strategy to encourage employers to support their employees' mental health and then penalise them for doing so.

"As part of the Access to Insurance Working Group, we're involved in a campaign for the removal of the P11d charge. It generates no real income for HMRC as EAPs in the workplace are structured in such a way as to not breach the rules. We looked at this, along with other things that would make life easier for employers, as part of our budget submission and spending review submission."