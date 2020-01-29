Rachael Griffin: Should IHT be overhauled or reformed?

In light of MP proposals to reform inheritance tax (IHT), Quilter tax expert Rachael Griffin comments

As part of its Inheritance and Intergenerational Fairness report, The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) suggests a complete overhaul of inheritance tax and it's easy to see why. As with most complicated things it's easier to just scrap the whole thing and start again. Their proposal has the magical ingredient needed by most successful proposals - simplicity. It is easy to follow and people do not need a law degree to navigate secret clauses.

The APPG anticipate the reforms would mean most households would remain unaffected by the change and smaller estates would pay nothing.

However, simplicity will also lead to some people to lose out. Among other things people will need to think carefully about their lifetime gifting. Under the APPG proposals there will be an annual allowance of £30,000 a year. However, we know that many parents and indeed grandparents are looking to pass on their wealth while they are still alive, be it for school fees or to get on the housing ladder. And with the generations of today being the first to be worse of then their parents, taxing the flow of the wealth being passed down might not win the government many favours.

On top of this, under the APPG's recommendations everyone will need to declare the gifts over £10,000 even if they are within the allowance. While the driver is understandable, to collect better data to review, it seems like just another thing for the taxpayer to keep track of and declare year after year. And the value of such an endeavor must be strongly considered.

We also must remember that the current IHT system was originally straightforward and in many ways still is. What has added complexity over the years is the allowances that have been tacked on to it because it became a political plaything to win the favour of voters. If we were to throw the baby out with the bath water and launch an entirely new IHT system we must be wary the same thing does not happen again.

