Standard Life
Huw Evans to replace Otto Thoresen as ABI director general
Huw Evans will succeed Otto Thoresen as director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) in February 2015.
ABI names chairman for long-term savings and life insurance committee
Standard Life's Barry O'Dwyer has been confirmed in his appointment as chairman of the long-term savings and life insurance committee (LTSLIC).
Aviva and L&G join four life insurers in £25bn infrastructure pledge
Aviva and Legal and General are among the six insurers that have agreed to collectively invest £25bn in UK infrastructure over the next five years.
UK needs 5,000 extra advisers - Standard Life
The UK needs about 5,000 extra financial advisers to cope with the rising demand for retirement advice, research from Standard Life concludes.
PMI: Can fraud be beaten?
With PMI fraud hitting the headlines, Nicola Culley investigates the size of the problem.
Staff don't understand value of employee benefits
Employees do not understand the value of their employee benefits package while many under-25s ignore it altogether, according to research.
Standard Life Healthcare sold to Discovery for £138m
Standard Life has agreed to sell Standard Life Healthcare to Discovery for £138m payable in cash at completion.