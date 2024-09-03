New non-exec director for Scottish Widows

Provider, Scottish Widows, has announced that Paul McNamara will join the company’s board as a non-executive director from September 2024.
McNamara has 35 years of experience in financial services, from long-term savings and investments to retail banking and insurance. In his career, McNamara has held senior positions at McKinsey, AXA, HBOS and Standard Life, as well as holding the positions of managing director of insurance and investments at Barclays; and CEO of IFG Group. Scottish Widows said it hoped that McNamara will help "executive teams achieve ambitious strategic aims" based on his previous experience in leadership positions. Scott Wheway, chair, Scottish Widows Group Board, said: "Paul's track record of fin...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.