New non-exec director for Scottish Widows

McNamara has 35 years of experience in financial services, from long-term savings and investments to retail banking and insurance. In his career, McNamara has held senior positions at McKinsey, AXA, HBOS and Standard Life, as well as holding the positions of managing director of insurance and investments at Barclays; and CEO of IFG Group. Scottish Widows said it hoped that McNamara will help "executive teams achieve ambitious strategic aims" based on his previous experience in leadership positions. Scott Wheway, chair, Scottish Widows Group Board, said: "Paul's track record of fin...