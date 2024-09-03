New non-exec director for Scottish Widows

Paul McNamara takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Scottish Widows, has announced that Paul McNamara will join the company’s board as a non-executive director from September 2024.

McNamara has 35 years of experience in financial services, from long-term savings and investments to retail banking and insurance. In his career, McNamara has held senior positions at McKinsey, AXA, HBOS and Standard Life, as well as holding the positions of managing director of insurance and investments at Barclays; and CEO of IFG Group. Scottish Widows said it hoped that  McNamara will help "executive teams achieve ambitious strategic aims" based on his previous experience in leadership positions. Scott Wheway, chair, Scottish Widows Group Board, said: "Paul's track record of fin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Support needed for preventative care

Record quarter for private healthcare

More on Insurer

New non-exec director for Scottish Widows
Insurer

New non-exec director for Scottish Widows

Paul McNamara takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 September 2024 • 1 min read
£7.34bn paid out in 2023: ABI
Insurer

£7.34bn paid out in 2023: ABI

ABI and GRiD data

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read
The Exeter appoints chief risk officer from Aon
Insurer

The Exeter appoints chief risk officer from Aon

Gary Warman to take the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read