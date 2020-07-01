Product design
Technology - the rise of the e-signature
There is a technology that US businesses, including insurers, have adopted wholesale, but that the UK has been slow to pick up. Guy Williams explains
Advisers strongly back introduction of e-signatures
There is overwhelming support amongst protection advisers for the introduction e-signatures to speed up underwriting of products such as life cover, critical illness and income protection.
Are we addicted to complexity by default?
t last week's Cover Forum John Ritchie, the Ellipse chief executive, commented on panel debate that insurers in the UK are addicted to complexity, is he right?
Product news: Simplyhealth introduces SME private medical insurance
Simplyhealth has launched a private medical insurance (PMI) proposition for small to medium sized businesses.
Product news: MediCheque
MediCheque has rebranded its cash plan proposition.
Business as usual as Standard Life Healthcare sale completes
Discovery Holdings of South Africa has released short term plans as it complete the acquisition of Standard Life Healthcare, boosting PruHealth to one of the UK's larger private medical insurance (PMI) providers.