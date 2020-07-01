PPI
Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years
From PPI to the credit crunch
£100,000 pensions gap for women in part-time work
'Part-time pensions penalty' leaving women worse than men in retirement, study finds
Openwork bills adviser £2,000 seven years after leaving network
Darren Wilkes ordered to pay for costs by 20 August following investigation into resolved complaint in 2006
FCA calls on Schwarzenegger to tell claimants to 'do it now' in new PPI advert
Claims deadline set for 29 August 2019
FCA confirms deadline for PPI complaints
Adds new grounds for complaints
Price discrimination and cross-subsidy in financial services
FCA report shows how reducing one form has produced another, says Richard Walsh
'Unscrupulous' claims management firms charged PPI victims £5bn in total
A Public Accounts Committee report released today has revealed that claims management companies charged victims of the PPI scandal £5bn out of compensation they ought to have received in total.
MoJ proposes capping CMCs' PPI fees
The Ministry of Justice has proposed capping fees charged by claims management companies handling mis-sold payment protection insurance claims, in a consultation launching today (15 February).
FCA to set PPI deadline after detecting 'false claims'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to consult on introducing a deadline for bringing complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI) after its research showed a 'significant number' of claims brought did not include a PPI sale.
FCA hits Lloyds with record £117m fine over PPI
State-owned Lloyds Banking Group has been hit with a £117m fine by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the "largest retail fine" it has ever issued.
Complaints against Unum upheld in 75% of cases
Unum is the life & protection insurer with the highest rate of upheld complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
FCA to gather evidence on PPI complaints process
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is planning to gather evidence on current trends in complaints related to payment protection insurance (PPI).
FCA makes recommendations on consumer complaints
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made a number of recommendations changes to the ways firms handle consumer complaints, following a review of 15 financial firms.
Executives fined and banned after insurance mis-selling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined three former senior executives of insurance firm Swinton Group Limited (Swinton) £928,000.
Legal Ombudsman to accept CMC complaints
The Legal Ombudsman will from January 2015 deal with complaints about claims management companies (CMCs).
Lloyds confirms 10% of workforce to go as PPI bill soars past £11bn
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside an extra £900m in payment protection insurance (PPI) provisions and confirmed it will cut 9,000 jobs as part of a switch from high street to digital banking.
MPPI: The new generation is at your door
Demand for Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance is still dwindling, but a new philosophy on debt waiver products could rejuvenate the market. Fiona Murphy reports.
FCA: Firms have 'improved' PPI complaints handling
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reported that firms have improved the way they handle complaints in its latest update on PPI redress work.
PPI continues at the top, but complaints reduce - FCA
Complaints data published by the FCA has showed 2,479,029 new complaints opened against financial services firms between July and December 2013.
Lloyds accused of exploiting PPI 'loophole' to lower payouts
Lloyds Banking Group has been accused of using a regulatory loophole to cut the amount of compensation it pays to customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), a BBC investigation has claimed.
British Money: 'expect a second PPI scandal'
The mortgage industry should expect compensation claims from customers who were not offered financial support mechanisms when taking out their loans, claims management firms have said.
Rogue claims management firms reined in by MoJ
The Ministry of Justice increased pressure on the claims management sector last year resulting in the removal of more than 200 licences from firms flouting the rules.
Lloyds Banking group PPI bill rises by another £1.8bn
Lloyds Banking Group says it is increasing its provision for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) by another £1.8bn, bringing the total to nearly £10bn.
Policy wordings - The FOS and CI design
What effect will the release of FOS findings have on CI? Alan Lakey investigates.