Peter Chadborn

Risk Clinic: Business protection
A client who owns a four-man window fitting company has asked me to organise business protection for him. This is not an area I'm familiar with, so as a complete beginner how do I go about evaluating the amount I should be protecting him for?

Risk Clinic Case Study

