Peter Chadborn
Adviser reaction: IP vs rising retirement age
‘Turn this challenge into an opportunity’
COVER Feature: Up close and personal
At the coalface of financial advice
The frustrating anomaly of protection advice
Like it or not, when assessing the hours of work per case in relation to the remuneration, protection business is often less profitable than other lines of advice.
Dates confirmed for unbiased protection training
Dates have been confirmed for the Protection Review and Personal Finance Society's (PFS) independent protection training sessions.
F&TRC targets adviser remuneration and tele-underwriting
F&TRC has added tele-underwriting and adviser remuneration to its list on ongoing projects in the protection market.
Advisers fear ECJ gender decision could lead to 'wild west chaos'
Advisers have expressed their shock at revelations a European Court ruling could require insurance contracts to be altered retrospectively and see some providers close to new business.
Risk Clinic: Business protection
A client who owns a four-man window fitting company has asked me to organise business protection for him. This is not an area I'm familiar with, so as a complete beginner how do I go about evaluating the amount I should be protecting him for?
Market views: Will consumers fear fees for protection post-RDR?
Are you afraid that when the RDR arrives the public will perceive advisers as charging fees for all products and so not consider coming to you for protection advice?
Resolution deal with AXA may harm service quality - advisers
Advisers are concerned service quality could suffer if Resolution succeeds in a takeover of AXA's annuity, protection and group pension business.
Risk Clinic Case Study
Hugo, a teacher, has a mortgage and three separate loans. All have payment protection insurance(PPI) associated on an individual basis. He has recently started a family and is looking at a broader policy. He is healthy but has a BMI of 34. What would...
IFA calls for mixed commission option on protection
A protection and investment IFA is calling on providers to help him adopt a uniform charging method across both sides of his business.
Big T directs the future for advisers
An influential protection IFA has said he is willing to take a less commission by using only those insurers offering ‘Big T' tele-underwriting.
IFAs should ask medical questions - Werth
The managing director of Fortis Life says advisers should ask clients medical questions during the application stage of a protection sale.