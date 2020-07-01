personal finance
Single Financial Guidance Body officially launches
Five core functions
Sandwich generation in UK spread too thinly - LV=
Those caring for children and older relatives are under financial strain, research finds
More than 35 million UK people lack financial safety net - Aegon
36% of UK households have no savings whatsoever
More than £1m needed for perfect retirement
Survey of over-50s finds £55,000 a year to be ideal annual income from age 65 onwards, however the average pension pot is only £50,000 in total
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.