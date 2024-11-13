Third of stressed Brits worried about personal finances

Two thirds (67%) of UK adults have reported feeling stressed, with 35% citing personal finances as a reason for this, according to research by Cigna Healthcare.
The health benefits provider surveyed 10,000 adults in eleven markets around the world, finding that reasons for stress among UK adults included the cost of living (44%), uncertainty about the future (40%) and workload (21%). Cigna said its findings underscore how low vitality and wellbeing are often rooted in a lack of financial resources, hindering the ability to address health issues. Overall, 33% of respondents said they were suffering from poor mental health. Specifically, nearly half of Gen Z (47%) were struggling with their mental health and men reported better mental health th...
