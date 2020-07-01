Own Occupation
Friends Life offers family carer benefit and other enhancements
As part of changes to its income protection, Friends Life has announced a family carer benefit.
Aviva does "tidying up" job on CI cover
Aviva does "tidying up" exercise with critical illness cover, according to an adviser.
PruProtect offers 30% free life cover and reprices IP
PruProtect will be offering 30% free life cover free for new Serious Illness Cover plan policyholders and has re-priced its income protection product.