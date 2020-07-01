Nick Telfer
British Friendly launches terminal illness benefit
Claims process also enhanced
Nick Telfer: Protecting families (not just individuals)
Value-added services are available to partners/spouses, parents and children of members - not just policyholders
British Friendly extends wills and power of attorney service
Legal for Life service part of mutual benefits policy now available to families of members
British Friendly adds car and van leasing to Mutual Benefits
Offers from The Tilsun Group now included following member feedback
Christine Husbands: Pre-cradle to post-grave
Ahead of our Customer Care Conference on 18 May, RedArc's Christine Husbands breaks down what value-added support services can look like to various people
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…