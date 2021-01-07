Nick Telfer joins Vitality
Previously at British Friendly
He has been appointed protection development manager for Vitality’s life business
In his new role, Nick Telfer will be involved with developing the firm's relationships with protection market influencers, networks and service providers, Vitality said. Reporting to Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships at Vitality, he will also provide technical product support to intermediaries and work closely with the adviser community advising on Vitality's protection products. Previously Telfer served as product and marketing director for British Friendly until September 2020,...
