Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality

According to new research

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality

Just under half (43%) of business owners have revealed they do not have any form of personal protection in place such, as income protection or critical illness, according to the latest Vitality research.

The survey carried out in February of over 500 business owners found that 30% of respondents know of a business that has had to close following the death or serious illness of an owner, key employee, or business partner.

However, despite knowing the risks associated with not having protection, 37% admitted that their business still has no cover in place should a key member of staff die or suffer a severe illness.

A further 38% of respondents said they had yet to consider buying protection, with one quarter (25%) declaring that if faced with a dire situation, their business would fail.

Nick Telfer, head of protection specialists at Vitality, explained that there is a clear need for advisers to speak to business owners about protection and what back-up plans they have in place to help cope with unforeseen events.

"Many advisers will have been providing business owners with personal financial advice on family protection, mortgages, pensions and investments, but business protection cover might not yet have been part of the conversation," he commented.

"Advisers can play an important role in ensuring owners have assurance that their business will be protected should a key person in the business die or suffer a serious illness."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Shepherds Friendly unveils simplified IP application process

WPA increases members discount options

More on Regulation

Act now to formalise Consumer Duty proposition, advisers warned
Regulation

Act now to formalise Consumer Duty proposition, advisers warned

"There is work that you guys are going to have to do"

Jenna Brown
clock 29 April 2022 • 2 min read
FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies
Regulation

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

'Allows flexibility'

Georgie Lee
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
FCA staff vote to strike over pay
Regulation

FCA staff vote to strike over pay

'Historic first'

Julia Bahr
clock 13 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read