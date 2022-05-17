Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality

The survey carried out in February of over 500 business owners found that 30% of respondents know of a business that has had to close following the death or serious illness of an owner, key employee, or business partner.

However, despite knowing the risks associated with not having protection, 37% admitted that their business still has no cover in place should a key member of staff die or suffer a severe illness.

A further 38% of respondents said they had yet to consider buying protection, with one quarter (25%) declaring that if faced with a dire situation, their business would fail.

Nick Telfer, head of protection specialists at Vitality, explained that there is a clear need for advisers to speak to business owners about protection and what back-up plans they have in place to help cope with unforeseen events.

"Many advisers will have been providing business owners with personal financial advice on family protection, mortgages, pensions and investments, but business protection cover might not yet have been part of the conversation," he commented.

"Advisers can play an important role in ensuring owners have assurance that their business will be protected should a key person in the business die or suffer a serious illness."