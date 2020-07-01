national health service
Aviva rolls out digital GP service to SMEs and individuals
In collaboration with Now Healthcare Group
'Artificial intelligence has potential to revolutionise healthcare'
Business Secretary announces five new artificial intelligence technology centres for medical advancement
Christine Husbands: Value-added services and building trust
Services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions and bereavement counselling all add something invaluable to protection, says RedArc MD
16% of people in UK waiting more than 11 days to see GP - Cigna
Over half happy to use smartphones or virtual GP as an alternative
Budget 2018: Could 'mental health ambulances' result in 'more stigma'?
Government focus should be on early intervention rather than just crisis
Budget 2018: Hammond pledges £2bn for mental health and £650m to social care
Mental health crisis service announced by Chancellor
BestCareCompare.com launches healthcare comparison service
Described as the 'TripAdvisor of healthcare' for 'pay-as-you-go' services
LV= expands income protection offering
Parent and child cover, enhanced rehab and extended NHS sick pay among additional features
People living longer but in poorer health - Public Health England
'Health Profile for England' report finds UK women's health worse than other parts of Europe
NHS satisfaction levels high but PMI sales up
National Friendly reports 40% rise in sales of out-patient plan
Johnny Timpson: 35 years of critical illness
Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson reviews the 35 years since critical illness cover was introduced
70% of doctors 'unsure' of Jeremy Hunt replacement - doctors.net.uk
Survey explores what doctors think the NHS should be best known for at 70
The challenges of navigating the NHS
RedArc's Christine Husbands highlights the extra support available to policyholders relying on the National Health Service at times of need
Westfield Health partners with SIV gym for mental health support
Instant access to 'transformational' mental resilience and wellbeing solutions via Healthy Extras scheme
L&G updates intermediary IP for NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons
Additional flexibility in the event of claim and improved pricing for all occupation classes for income protection
Artificial intelligence can diagnose illness better than humans - Babylon
Smartphone technology service claims tests show software can assess medical conditions more effectively than real doctors
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
UK workers 'want dental insurance more than gym discount' - Unum Dental
Employee benefits demand reflects 5% hike in NHS dental costs within a year
vCreate app improves mental health of preemie parent users
Neonatal video messaging app allows parents of premature babies to receive update from NHS nurses
National Insurance should be invested into wellness
Employers are not doing enough to support employees mental and physical health as NHS struggles, research by Westfield Health has found
GDPR: Don't make a drama out of the NHS crisis
As private medical demand increases, so do the challenges regarding storing personal data. Paragon's Mitch Cornelia explores how a specialist provider can supply the security needed in light of GDPR
400% rise in GP mobile consultations due to snow
UK tele-pharmacy app Now Patient has reported
Life expectancy stagnating despite warning signs
Slowdown linked to austerity and NHS neglect, academics argue
Greg Clay: Balancing the equation
In a challenging healthcare market, demands for both cost control and patient satisfaction are high. But it is possible to reduce financial waste and improve value for patients simultaneously, explains Alliance Health Group's Greg Clay