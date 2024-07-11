Investigation ordered into state of NHS

New health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting, has called for an investigation into the NHS to identify the extent of the issues facing the health service.
The report, which will be led by Professor Lord Darzi, will aim to influence the government's 10-year plan to reform the NHS. Professor Lord Darzi is an independent peer and former health minister, he will aim to deliver the report in September. He said: "My work will analyse the evidence to understand where we are today - and how we got to here - so that the health service can move forward. "This is an important step to re-establishing quality of care as the organising principle of the NHS." The report is one of several actions Streeting has undertaken in his first week in office,...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.