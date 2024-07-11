Investigation ordered into state of NHS

The report, which will be led by Professor Lord Darzi, will aim to influence the government's 10-year plan to reform the NHS. Professor Lord Darzi is an independent peer and former health minister, he will aim to deliver the report in September. He said: "My work will analyse the evidence to understand where we are today - and how we got to here - so that the health service can move forward. "This is an important step to re-establishing quality of care as the organising principle of the NHS." The report is one of several actions Streeting has undertaken in his first week in office,...