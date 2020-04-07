ABI insurers make COVID-19 protection pledges

Promises to support the NHS, those who need to make a claim and vulnerable customers at this time

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has stated that its protection insurance members have made a number of pledges to support customers affected by coronavirus when making a claim on a life, critical illness or income protection policy.

Due to the significant demands on medical professionals at this time, it said protection insurers have committed to source evidence from customers and other routes ‘wherever possible' to avoid playing unnecessary burden on the NHS.

It added that they have also committed to support vulnerable customers during COVID-19, while also drawing upon the additional services, such as online GP consultations and counselling, available through protection policies.

According to the ABI, its protection members have made three main pledges.

Support the NHS

It said: "Protection insurers will avoid placing unnecessary burden on the National Health Service and wherever possible will not source medical evidence for claims from GPs and Consultants. Insurers will use evidence supplied by their customer as much as possible. Where insurers are unable to obtain or use evidence supplied by their customer, insurers will gather evidence from alternative routes, such as from specialist nurses, other medical and rehabilitation providers, or employers."

Support those who need to make a claim

The ABI said: "Protection insurers have activated business continuity plans and are doing everything possible in these challenging circumstances to continue to process claims and support their customers.

"Protection insurers will continue to communicate with customers in a clear and empathetic way, especially if there are any delays to claims or when gathering customer supplied evidence."

Support vulnerable customers

"Protection insurers recognise that there will be many customers who will need additional support in the current circumstances and will continue to prioritise claims from vulnerable customers. Firms will be flexible in their approaches to supporting these customers, especially if they are experiencing financial hardship.

"Protection insurers are aware of the government's advice for individuals with the most serious health conditions to self-isolate for 12 weeks. If customers fall into this group, the ABI encourages them to speak to their adviser or insurer to ask for clarity on their policies."

The ABI added: "Please note that insurers are dealing with an unprecedented number of enquiries whilst adapting to these circumstances and are making every effort to respond to demand. Insurers are regularly updating their websites accordingly. If they can, customers should check online notices or policy details for information before contacting their insurer."