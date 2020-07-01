Medical
Five medical 'revolutions' poised to transform healthcare
Future Health, Care and Wellbeing report
CEGA announces management buy-out
CEGA, the medical assistance and claims handler, is to be bought out by management, led by Alistair Hardie, group chief executive of CEGA.
Bright Grey: Two-thirds of customers 'value' second medical opinion
Research from Bright Grey has found that almost two thirds (63%) of people would take a second medical opinion if it was offered when receiving a diagnosis from a medical professional.
ABI 'fully supports' review into safeguarding medical data
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said the insurance industry ‘fully supports' the findings of the HSCIC Partridge review in safeguarding the use of medical data.
ABI unveils rehab insurer panel
The Association of British Insurers has revealed the make up of a new rehabilitation panel to provide a unified voice for insurers.
England chief medical officer warns against "catastrophic" antibiotic resistence
England's chief medical officer has called for politicians to seriously tackle the threat of antimicrobial disease as they did with MRSA.
Simplyhealth targets £150,000 for medical research.
Simplyhealth is targeting £150,000 to fund pioneering research into the link between heart health and dental health.
AXA PPP offers fast track to consultant medics
AXA PPP healthcare has extended fast track booking service to members of its health insurance schemes whose GPs refer them to a specialist without naming a particular person to see for their consultation.
Bupa pressurises private hospital sector
Bupa is to cut ties to individual hospitals within hospital groups, in an attack on the sector's business model.
Doctors to ballot for strike over NHS pensions changes
GPs are set to be balloted on what could become co-ordinated, NHS-wide industrial action against the Government's pension reforms, it has been reported.
Medical Care Direct launches small scheme healthcare trusts
Medical Care Direct (MCD). has launched ‘Health Link', a healthcare trust fund for businesses and organisations with as few as 100 employees.
PMI medical cost vs care
Dissatisfaction over certain private medical insurers' financial arrangements with consultants has spilled into the political arena. Edward Murray examines what lies behind the headlines
FIPO welcomes OFT's private healthcare investigation
The Federation of Independent Practitioner Organisations (FIPO) has welcomed the Office of Fair Trading's (OFT) decision to launch a study of the private healthcare market.
PMI providers questioned by House of Lords
A dispute between medical consultants and Private Medical Insurers has escalated in the House of Lords.
Crossing frontiers
If you are not selling international PMI then your competitors are. However, as Edward Murray explains, this is a rewarding market
Chronic pain costing Europe billions
The European Parliament has faced a call to arms over the treatment of chronic pain.
Half of health insurance complaints upheld
Half of private medical and dental insurance complaints received by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) have been upheld in the first quarter of the year.
Medicals Direct splashes out on expansion
Medicals Direct has splashed out on three businesses from rival Company Health Group to continue its ambitious growth strategy.
ALC unveils global medical agreement; ALC World
ALC Health has launched a partnership with HTH Worldwide providing access for its members to doctors and hospitals in 180 countries.
Medicals Direct offers enhanced annuity underwriting
Medicals Direct is now providing underwriting facilities to enable insurers a more cost-effective access to the enhanced annuity market.