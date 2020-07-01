Medical

AXA PPP offers fast track to consultant medics
AXA PPP healthcare has extended fast track booking service to members of its health insurance schemes whose GPs refer them to a specialist without naming a particular person to see for their consultation.

PMI medical cost vs care
Dissatisfaction over certain private medical insurers' financial arrangements with consultants has spilled into the political arena. Edward Murray examines what lies behind the headlines

Crossing frontiers
If you are not selling international PMI then your competitors are. However, as Edward Murray explains, this is a rewarding market