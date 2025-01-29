Healix launches on-demand medical and security service

Global healthcare and risk management business, Healix, has launched a medical and security on-demand service.
The offering will cover services already provided by Healix, including crisis response, immediate medical and healthcare support, protective services, intelligence and investigations, governance and policy, as well as training and preparedness. Healix said the service is tailored for specific time-sensitive needs for organisations facing "exceptional circumstances". It also includes the delivery of surge capacity to support either existing or non-existent resources. Organisations will be able to select the services needed for situations ranging from high-risk complex projects and prep...
