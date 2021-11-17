Martin Sincup

Holloway Friendly consolidates propositions, distribution and marketing roles

Insurer

Holloway Friendly consolidates propositions, distribution and marketing roles

Departmental restructure

clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

16 November 2021 • 7 min read
02

British Friendly rolls out income protection enhancements

15 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Mortgage advisers say protection conversations and referrals on the rise

17 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

MetLife: over 50% of employees are considering leaving their job in the next year and a half

12 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

LV= hits back at Royal London after Bain Capital sale intervention

16 November 2021 • 2 min read