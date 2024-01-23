Holloway Friendly boosts value-added services

Holloway Friendly has invested in its value-added services offering, with the addition of unlimited GP consultations and a free second opinion service.
The GP service, provided by HealthHero, is available 24/7 and includes the choice for both male and female GP appointments by video or phone. The GPs have experience working with the NHS and can provide prescriptions, referrals and fit notes. All members and their families, including their partner and children under 18 living with them, will be offered free and unlimited use of the service. The second opinion service is provided by Healix. This will be available when members have been treated by a consultant who has completed their investigations, the consultant will need to have prov...
