Holloway Friendly consolidates propositions, distribution and marketing roles

Departmental restructure

Holloway Friendly has restructured its distribution, proposition and marketing personnel with Martin Sincup appointed to lead a newly combined team.

Sincup, head of proposition at Holloway Friendly, will take charge of the newly restructured team incorporating the mutual's marketing and proposition activity with immediate effect.

As a result, Holloway's head of marketing, Georgia d'Esterre, and head of distribution, Harry Blinston, have both left the insurer.

Andy Rowson, Holloway Friendly's sales and marketing director, confirmed the restructure and told COVER: "At this time of year, as businesses plan next year's activities, they always look at their plans and make adjustments to their expenses bases accordingly.  We have done that and determined that we can make some a small structural adjustment to our team, and these were announced internally at the end of last week.

Rowson confirmed the departures of d'Esterre and Blinston, and said: "Both have played a significant part in the development of our business over the past four or five years. I would like to thank them for their contribution and to wish them well for the future."

Blinston joined Holloway Friendly in September 2016 before taking on the role of head of distribution in April 2019, while d'Esterre held the role of head of marketing for the mutual since August 2017.

