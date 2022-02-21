Holloway Friendly launches new income protection proposition

The My Sick Pay proposition is based on an individual pricing approach, meaning underwriting will take into consideration the unique circumstances of applicants, such as whether they smoke or what their employment is.

The mutual stated that the simplification of its income protection proposition was driven by feedback from advisers to offer a product that was easier to understand and advise on.

Martin Sincup, head of marketing and proposition at Holloway Friendly, explained that alongside the simplification of its offering, a second driver for the new product was the desire for more "consistent options across all job types" to "close some significant gaps in our offering."

"With My Sick Pay, advisers now have the choice of level or age-based prices, short or long term pay-outs, and guaranteed or reviewable prices across all jobs, from accountants to zookeepers, in one place," Sincup commented.

The proposition is available on all main adviser portals as of today (21 February).

Applications for the new product have also been made easier to understand through the removal of jargon and defined terms, based on a "blank sheet of paper" starting point.

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive at Holloway Friendly, commented that the new product was a "step change" in terms of what the mutual offers advisers.

"Equally important to us is that we can keep delivering great service to advisers making it easier to do business with us," he said.

"Whether it's help with writing their first case, pre-underwriting support, or making sure we keep up our fantastic record of underwriting 90% of applications within seven working hours, we remain very much about our people and being there for advisers and for our members when they need us most."