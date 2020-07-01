Inflation
'There are strong justifications for almost always index-linking'
'It should be the default for all family protection'
Index-linked policies costing 'thousands of pounds' extra
MPs to debate £142m cost of 'funeral poverty'
The issue of personal debts from funeral costs is to be debated in parliament as an MP has warned that support for low earners funding loved one's funerals requires a 'complete overhaul.'
BoE set to hold off on hikes as it predicts sub-1% inflation
Bank of England policymakers expect inflation to fall below 1% over the next six months, according to the latest quarterly Inflation Report.
UK CPI inflation falls to 1.5%
UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell in the year to May, after the previous month saw its first climb in 10 months.
UK inflation falls to fresh four-year low in March
UK CPI inflation fell for a sixth consecutive month in March to hit a fresh four-year low, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.
CPI inflation holds steady at 2.7%; RPI creeps up
The UK's main inflation rate has remained at 2.7% for the third month in a row, broadly in line with economists' expectations, despite steep rises in energy bills.
Mortgage demand will rise when inflation drops in 2012 - Bean
Deputy governor for Monetary Policy at the Bank of England Charlie Bean has said lower inflation next year should both support the mortgage market and consumer spending.
L&G unveils pay as you go indexation
Legal & General is offering indexation on life insurance, critical illness and income protection products on a ‘pay as you go' basis, and giving advisers an up-lift in commission of 10% LIC for introducing business with an indexation option.
Rising from the ashes?
As the housing market continues to struggle and the Bank of England Base Rate remains historically low, Matthew Wyles asks how long it will take for the economy to recuperate following these testing times.