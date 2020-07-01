Inflation

L&G unveils pay as you go indexation
Legal & General is offering indexation on life insurance, critical illness and income protection products on a ‘pay as you go' basis, and giving advisers an up-lift in commission of 10% LIC for introducing business with an indexation option.

Rising from the ashes?

As the housing market continues to struggle and the Bank of England Base Rate remains historically low, Matthew Wyles asks how long it will take for the economy to recuperate following these testing times.