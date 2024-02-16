Financial resilience is slowly improving for adults: LV=

59% of adults described their situation as comfortable

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Financial resilience is slowly improving in the UK, with adults starting to feel more positive about their financial future as inflation has slowed, LV= has found.

According to the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, a quarterly survey of 4,000 UK adults, the number of people who think their finances will continue to worsen has started to decline. The LV= Wellness Tracker, a metric that examines the financial wellbeing of UK adults, now stands at +19, which is up by +4 since December 2022. LV= said this slight improvement indicates that the nation's view of financial resilience is improving. Nearly six in 10 (59%) respondents described their situation as comfortable, while 41% said they were struggling. Overall, one quarter (26%) of ...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

