Financial resilience is slowly improving for adults: LV=

According to the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, a quarterly survey of 4,000 UK adults, the number of people who think their finances will continue to worsen has started to decline. The LV= Wellness Tracker, a metric that examines the financial wellbeing of UK adults, now stands at +19, which is up by +4 since December 2022. LV= said this slight improvement indicates that the nation's view of financial resilience is improving. Nearly six in 10 (59%) respondents described their situation as comfortable, while 41% said they were struggling. Overall, one quarter (26%) of ...