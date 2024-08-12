Higher UK inflation predicted despite strong economic growth

The latest UK inflation data is expected to come in higher for July, casting doubts on further near time rate cuts from the Bank of England.
Forecasters expect the official data from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday (14 August, 2024) to reveal that inflation jumped from 2% to 2.3% in July. This comes despite a show of "resilience" from the UK economy over the summer, arguably providing some room for further rate cuts, according to data from consultancy firm BDO. Its Optimism Index rose above 100 for the third consecutive month to levels last seen in mid-2022, rising slightly to 102.22 from 102.09 in June, marking the third time it had ever crossed the 100-point threshold. This sustained growth in co...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.