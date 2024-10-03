Royal London chair Kevin Parry departs

Chair of Royal London Group Kevin Parry is stepping down from his role at the firm, after almost six years in the job.
According to a company statement, Parry informed the board that he does not wish to continue his tenure beyond 2024 and the latter has therefore accepted his resignation as chair. Parry said: "It has been a privilege to chair Britain's leading mutual insurance and asset management group. The group needs to continue to develop its strategy to take advantage of market opportunities for growth across its insurance and asset management businesses for the benefit of our members. "That requires leadership from a chair who can commit to a medium-term tenure of five or so years which is...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.