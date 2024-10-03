Royal London chair Kevin Parry departs

According to a company statement, Parry informed the board that he does not wish to continue his tenure beyond 2024 and the latter has therefore accepted his resignation as chair. Parry said: "It has been a privilege to chair Britain's leading mutual insurance and asset management group. The group needs to continue to develop its strategy to take advantage of market opportunities for growth across its insurance and asset management businesses for the benefit of our members. "That requires leadership from a chair who can commit to a medium-term tenure of five or so years which is...