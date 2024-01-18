Quarter of advisers unsure on 2024 prospects: SimplyBiz

The support services provider's annual member survey was conducted at the end of last year to measure adviser sentiment about current challenges and opportunities, the direction of the sector and their aims for the next 12 months. According to the survey, 61.5% of advisers felt positive about the advice landscape's prospects in 2024, which increased to 69.8% for mortgage advisers. Market conditions were the key focus of client conversations, with the effects on investments (24.3%), interest rates (20.7%), and retirement planning (19.9%) ranked as the most common discussions with advi...