hymans robertson
Insurers must 'find new techniques' to assess workplace wellbeing
Research explores gap between workplace expectations and experience in reality for employees
Blockchain can transform protection sector - Hymans Robertson
Blockchain can play a crucial role in helping the insurance sector provide more flexible protection solutions to the UK's growing number of self-employed and 'gig economy' workers, according to Hymans Robertson.
Budget 2017 Analysis: The future of long-term care funding
Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced a further £2bn for social care funding as well as a Green Paper on social care. Fiona Murphy rounds up post-budget views from financial services.