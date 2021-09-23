One in three deem protection products too expensive

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased interest taking out protection products among consumers, according to the 2021 Protection Review report from consultancy Hymans Robertson, but the cost of cover is still the largest obstacle to policy purchases.

The report found that 39% of consumers said that they were more likely to buy protection insurance because of their experience during the pandemic, however one in three (31%) said that the cost of protection policies are too expensive to consider taking out.

The pandemic has brought health and risk concerns to the fore for many consumers, as the report found that the primary reason for increased interest in protection was from having seen the impact of Covid on others health (35% for life insurance and 37% for critical illness), while for income protection it was a greater awareness of how a loss of income would impact their lifestyle (34%).

However, one quarter of consumers (25%) said that they didn't take protection insurance because they did not consider themselves at risk.

Commenting on the report's findings, Karen Brolly, head of product, Insurance and Financial Services at Hymans Robertson, said: "The barriers that people put up as reasons not to buy protection - not only cost but also a perceived lack of risk - underline the need for a renewed focus on education about the broader value of protection products.

"There is so much that insurers and advisers can do to educate consumers about the importance of having appropriate protection insurance in place, and assessing financial resilience in difficult times, such as those brought about by the pandemic, can help to bring protection needs to the forefront."

The report also found that additional protection services were often a leading factor in encouraging people to purchase a particular policy over another, with legal services the most popular as 34% cited it as something that would lead them to buy a policy.

Health and wellbeing services were the second highest in popularity (27%), followed by access to virtual GPs (26%), and nutrition and dietary advice the lowest ranked option (15%).

Brolly said that such services were now becoming the norm for protection products and that the popularity of individual services could become a differentiator for insurers.

"For some, the value-add service may be even more of an incentive to buy the product than the original protection insurance itself. Access to legal or health services, for instance, alongside a life insurance policy could give it more comprehensive appeal," Brolly commented.