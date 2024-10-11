Hymans Robertson boosts insurance team

Trio of promotions

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Financial services consultancy, Hymans Robertson, has made a trio of promotions in the senior leadership team of its insurance and financial services practice to support its growth plans.

Nick Ford has been promoted to head of UK insurance and financial services from his previous role of head of risk and capital. In the role, Ford will oversee Hymans Robertson's team of insurance actuarial and risk professionals across the life insurance and general insurance markets. This includes the service lines of risk and capital, insurance investment and ALM and longevity and products. Ford has around 20 years of experience in insurance actuarial consulting, having previously been at KPMG for 15 years. In his place, Iain Macintyre takes the role as head of risk and capital, h...

