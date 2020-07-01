HMRC
More boys than girls have pensions at young age - HMRC data
'Counter intuitive'
Ian Smart: In tax we trust
HMRC consultation on trust taxation closes 28 Feb
Pension freedom withdrawals hit record £2.3bn in Q2
£19.7bn withdrawn since pension freedoms
Employers need clarity on government childcare voucher scheme
Government decision to keep salary sacrifice open for further six months causing HMRC confusion
CIExpert on Aviva's revised Relevant Life policy
New version is "a different beast entirely" compared to individual CIC plans, says Alan Lakey
41% of employers unprepared for new HMRC tax rules
Companies have one month to prepare for new regulations coming into force in April
Chancellor calls for IHT review to simplify system
Chancellor Philip Hammond has written to the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) to request a review of inheritance tax (IHT) with a view to simplifying the current regime.
IHT receipts grow to £4.9bn in 2016/17
Up 4% year-on-year
Royal London urges HMRC to extend executors' IHT bill deadline
On 'complex' estates
Budget 2015: Call to reduce insurance premium tax to 0%
Mazars' has produced a wishlist for the budget, including reducing the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) to 0%.
Advisers targeted by HMRC in VAT clampdown
Financial advisers are among the small and medium size businesses being "aggressively" targeted by HMRC for VAT payments, contributing to a 10% jump in VAT taken from SMEs in the last year, according to a national accountancy group.
HMRC reveals details of tax relief for return to work treatment
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has published its proposals for the tax relief to be applied to employer funded return to work interventions.
Campaigners welcome proposed employee benefits reforms
Proposals by HMRC to change the taxation system for employee benefits and expenses have been welcomed by the Low Incomes Tax Reform Group (LITRG).
Protecting the small business market
It is not only individuals who need protection; SMEs are vulnerable, too. Steve Casey outlines a lucrative source of business.
Are financial misstatements always fraudulent?
When money is tight there is a change in attitudes to insurance fraud. But, ask Amanda Fyffe and Helen Walters, are financial misstatements always fraudulent - and how can you tell?
Pension tax changes and group life policies - a problem?
A change in pension tax rules could land some with group life policies with hefty bills. But, as Nick Rumble finds, there are solutions.
Warning as HMRC changes tax rules for overseas whole of life
Non-domiciled UK clients holding whole of life insurance policies with a UK insurer may need further advice due to a change of view from HMRC, a provider has urged.
HMRC's PAYE errors put third of taxpayers at risk
UHY Hacker Young is warning that as many as a third of taxpayers on PAYE may have the wrong tax code due to issuing errors by HMRC.
Fraud crackdown saved taxpayers £6.5bn, says minister
Measures to cut fraud saved the taxpayer £6.5bn last year, the government has said.
Group Risk: The perfect storm
Group risk markets have a bright future, but, says Lee Watson, risks of getting quotes and applications wrong are increasing.
First aid: Assessing EAPs
EAPs are an intrinsic part of group risk products, but how do you assess them? What are the tax implications? Paul Avis explains.
Chancellor's tax relief is welcome, but a missed opportunity
The Chancellor's announcement of some tax relief on health-related interventions is welcome. But, at the same time, it also feel likes a missed opportunity.
HMRC secures tax evasion guilty plea from ex-Honister IFA
A former Honister Partners adviser has pleaded guilty to evading tax in a case brought by Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC).