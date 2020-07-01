GPS
GPs struggling to push NHS prevention agenda
Offering lifestyle advice to patients without them getting defensive is difficult
Government funds scheme to 'revolutionise UK healthcare'
Winners of government-led competitions to receive financial support across UK
NHS satisfaction levels high but PMI sales up
National Friendly reports 40% rise in sales of out-patient plan
AXA PPP healthcare launches three new plans
Health assessments and reports for employees from LiveSmart GPs and health coaches
Virtual GP services: NHS vs private
As the NHS shows signs of embracing the virtual GP concept, will the burgeoning employer-provided market face a slowdown? Asks Suzanne Clarkson
Vicki Livingstone: Protection, privacy and penalties
Surely paper-based GP reporting can't work post GDPR? Munich Re's Vicki Livingstone looks at how next month's regulation change can fuel new technologies and how insurers can improve interactions with GPs
Aviva and Now Healthcare Group link to offer digital GP service
Aviva Digital GP app offering access to 1,000 virtual GPs and other added benefits
400% rise in GP mobile consultations due to snow
UK tele-pharmacy app Now Patient has reported
Is underwriting improving?
Technology and customer expectations have moved on, but has the industry? Suzanne Clarkson investigates…
Bupa relocates Belfast clinic
From Great Victoria Street to a new facility within Kingsbridge Private Hospital
UK employers should embrace digital healthcare to reduce absenteeism during winter
Online doctors and telemedicine services should be offered to staff to help ease the strain on GPs, says Jan Lawson of Punter Southall Health & Protection.