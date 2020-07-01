Foresters
Foresters announces Joint Life revision to Investment Bond
Foresters Friendly Society's investment Bond can now be written on a joint life, second death basis, it said better suits the requirements of both adviser clients and consumers transacting directly with the company.
Members at Foresters Friendly raise £60k for cancer
Foresters Friendly Society has donated a total of £59,139.46 to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Foresters launches 24/7 GP service
Foresters Friendly Society has launched a GP Consultation Service providing members with medical advice around the clock.
Foresters deepens partnership with Lighthouse
Foresters Friendly Society has entered into a strategic partnership with Lighthouse Group.
Insurer works on cutting underwriting cost
Foresters Life is working on cutting costs in its outsourced underwriting process.
Medical info provider signs insurer for full underwriting service
Medical information provider MorganAsh will provide full outsource underwriting and claims services for a small insurer.
Market views: Sexing-up IP
With take up of sales in income protection (IP) by advisers so low, reflecting in low consumer sales, what could be done to the product to make it more attractive to IFAs, apart from increased commission?
CS Healthcare and Foresters Friendly sign landmark agreement
Foresters Friendly Society has entered an agreement with CS Healthcare, a specialist health insurance provider.