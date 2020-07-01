employment
Sandwich Generation: More than one in four report mental ill-health
According to ONS
Govt.'s 'Good Work Plan' includes sick pay entitlement
Mandatory written statement of workers' rights
More than half of SME workers are stressed - Drewberry
48% are looking to move jobs
It is time to stop broking and start consulting
With ROI still such a sticking point for bosses, Suzanne Clarkson explores the bitter irony of employee benefit consultants only advising on price
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
What are insurers and employers doing to help prevent suicide?
On World Suicide Prevention Day, COVER editor Adam Saville investigates the role of group risk policies and employee benefits in supporting staff
Five office planning tips to improve wellbeing
Employers can improve both the overall wellbeing and productivity of their workforce through better office plans and designated areas
'Working rights' law change drives demand for flexible working
More than half of employers have witnessed increasing worker requests for flexible hours over past two years, research finds
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Aon offers five digital tips for employee benefits
Strategy, benefit relevance, user experience, simplicity and accessibility are core issues
John Dean: Developing a global 'paid time off' strategy
Some companies - including the likes of Netflix, Virgin and LinkedIn - have moved towards offering unlimited paid leave for staff: the workplace is evolving
Unum launches Mental Health Pathway
Support and training to help employers and their employees manage mental health
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Working out-of-office hours harms mental wellbeing - Lockton
Almost a third of financial services workers are badly affected mentally by 'working around the clock', a study by Lockton has found
Keeping NGOs safe
Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) work internationally in dangerous and impoverished countries. How can employers ensure their staff's healthcare needs are covered?
Paul Avis: The mental health solution
In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Canada Life's Paul Avis looks into how EAPs and EIS via group income protection policies are providing an answer
60% of stroke victims fall within working age bracket of 40 to 59
A quarter of strokes in the UK happen to people of working age or younger
Health Shield extends cash plan with mental health app
Thrive app offered via Tailored Health Cash Plan as part of employee support benefit range
Workplace stress the main reason for short-term absence
Lack of workplace initiatives and no group protection both reasons for higher than above average employee sickness
Over three million employees juggling care with work
Flexible working options supported by most employee benefit consultants, while just under half are for paid short-term leave benefits
77% of employees more productive due to flexible working
Employees working from home less stressed than in cubicles or open plan offices
Mental health apps: making tech more mindful
Suzanne Clarkson investigates the emergence of health app technology in the workplace
Poor company management damaging worker performance
Better deployment of group products and corporate benefit strategies could increase workplace productivity
Counselling improved mental health of 92% of EAP users
70% of EAP users needed help with mental health problems last year