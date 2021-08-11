Employment tribunals increasingly concerning menopause

In the UK, five employment tribunals referenced menopause in 2018 before increasing to six in 2019.

There were 16 in 2020 and with six in the first half of 2021 alone.

Dee Murray, founder and CEO of Menopause Experts, said this is a sign of greater support for female health in the workplace and expects this trend to continue.

"I can see that this will carry on building until such time as there are some really big, group lawsuits, which I'm sure there will be," said Murray.

"The women in a lot of the big companies are already setting up their own private, internal menopause support groups. If they decide their issues are not supported by HR, you could potentially have a real problem."

Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK workforce, but one in 10 will consider leaving employment due to menopause symptoms.

According to female healthcare support group Health & Her, 14 million work days a year are lost in the UK relating to menopause.

This issue is gaining greater traction in the UK.