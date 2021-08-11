ADVERTISEMENT

Employment tribunals increasingly concerning menopause

Jon Yarker
clock 11 August 2021 • 1 min read
Employment tribunals concerning menopause have increased four-fold since 2018, according to the latest data from female health advocacy group Menopause Experts.

In the UK, five employment tribunals referenced menopause in 2018 before increasing to six in 2019. 

There were 16 in 2020 and with six in the first half of 2021 alone. 

Dee Murray, founder and CEO of Menopause Experts, said this is a sign of greater support for female health in the workplace and expects this trend to continue. 

"I can see that this will carry on building until such time as there are some really big, group lawsuits, which I'm sure there will be," said Murray. 

"The women in a lot of the big companies are already setting up their own private, internal menopause support groups. If they decide their issues are not supported by HR, you could potentially have a real problem." 

Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK workforce, but one in 10 will consider leaving employment due to menopause symptoms.  

According to female healthcare support group Health & Her, 14 million work days a year are lost in the UK relating to menopause.  

This issue is gaining greater traction in the UK.  

Infrastructure provider Amey and construction firm Mace recently partnered to launch an app providing support services for female workers going through the menopause, and other major health journeys.  

 

