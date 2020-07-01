Employee Assistance Programmes
Bupa calls for employees to be supported during career milestones
Social media pressures
LifeWorks joins GRiD
Workplace wellbeing platform resource
Eugene Farrell: The value of employee assistance
AXA PPP healthcare's corporate mental health lead explores the workings of the recently launched EAP ROI calculator - and how it can benefit advisers
The future of EAPs
Employee assistance programmes are a valuable asset to workplaces. So why do very few worker know about them? And how can they adapt to employees' ever-changing circumstances? Jon Blackburn finds out
Health Assured acquires Capita Health and Wellbeing
Health Assured, part of Peninsula Business Services Group, has acquired Capita's employee assistance programme business, formerly called First Assist.
Health insurance and life cover gain favour among UK workers
Health insurance, life cover and childcare vouchers have increased in value among UK workers - with contributory pension schemes declining in popularity, research has found.
HR teams 'regularly' engage with staff mental health
The majority of HR professionals are now regularly engaging with employees to gain an insight into their mental wellbeing, a survey for PMI Health Group has found.
Unum enhances employee assistance programme
Unum has launched an enhanced Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to help employers deal with staff well-being issues as part of Unum LifeWorks.
Companies should consider EAPs 'a moral' as well as financial imperative -Canada Life
Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) result in employees being three and a half times more likely to cope with the demands of their job, with 21% rating their ability as "good" or "very good" prior to receiving counselling, compared to 75% afterwards....
EAPs are 'get out of jail free card' for companies
Employee assistance programmes (EAPs) are not a motivational tool for employees and are all about "protecting the risk of a company", says First Group reward and pensions director John Chilman.
Protection can help with the Monday blues - Canada Life
Over a third (36%) of employees in the UK start the week on Monday morning feeling tired despite the weekend break, with high levels of depression, stress and anxiety.
Personal Group in employee benefits contracts coup
Employee benefits provider Personal Group has won two very large contracts with Stagecoach and Network Rail.
Jelf: Benefits 'commonly overlooked' by employees
Employee benefits that can be of benefit to dependents and spouses are commonly being overlooked and under-used by employees, Jelf has said.
Physiotherapy network launches to improve PMI claimant outcomes
A national physiotherapy network aimed at insurers, solicitors, employers and occupational health professionals has been launched to maximise clinical outcomes for injured parties.
Group IP needs greater prominence - think tank
Think-tank Demos has called on bosses to offer employees income protection (IP) schemes this Christmas to boost morale and productivity.
Mental health issues still "frightening" - ABI briefing
Employers need advice on prevention of mental health issues to sit alongside group cover, a group risk industry body said at an Association of British Insurer (ABI) briefing this morning.
Benefits packages and EAPS are crucial - Canada Life
Benefits packages and employee assistance programmes will be crucial given the reported lack of HR workplace guidance, Canada Life has warned.
Government urges employers to take steps to improve mental health
Deputy prime minister Nick Clegg and care services minister Paul Burstow have called on upon employers to take steps to improve the mental health of their staff and to treat it the same as other health problems.
Aria Assistance acquires Premier Occupational Healthcare and announces core team
Aria Assistance, formed after the management buyout of Europ Assistance UK & Ireland, is fulfilling its commitment to providing occupational health services with the acquisition of Premier Occupational Healthcare (POHC).
Fifth of workers suffer absence through back pain
More than half (51%) of UK workers have suffered from back pain in the last 12 months with one in five needing time off work as a result, research finds.
UK badly lagging in vocational healthcare - UK Rehab Council
Lack of priority within the NHS represents an opportunity for the private healthcare sector the UK Rehabilitation Council has said.
Proactive employers profit as improving absence rates stall
The prolonged downward trend in employee absence rates has plateaued with long term sickness increasing, new research finds.
Universal Provident builds on Choices PMI product
As the first of a series of improvements, Universal Provident (UP) has added a employee assistance programme (EAP) and a care advisory service to its group PMI plan, Choices Corporate.
ACAS tackles mental issues at work
The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) has released a guide tackling mental illness issues in the workplace.