Employees increasingly treating EAPs as frontline service: EAPA UK

The association surveyed 19 EAP providers and found services are now available to 24.5 million employees working across more than 105,000 organisations, compared to 4.9 million employees with access across 3,139 organisations 20 years ago.

According to the The Holding it together: UK mental wellbeing and the role of Employee Assistance Programmes report, EAPs for mental health services have now been implemented for 75% of the UK workforce, jumping 60% from only 15% of the workforce in 2003.

However, EAPs are now involved with more complex, long-term cases of mental illness, EAPA UK stated, and that the number of employees with severe depression who are turning to their EAP instead of the NHS in crisis situations is "worrying."

Around 640,250 employees contacted their EAP in between January 2022 and January 2023, according to the report. Over two thirds (68%) of these individuals were offered counselling due to concerns over their mental health, with over 1.4 million counselling sessions being conducted by EAPs.

The primary stress factors for employees were "uncertainty and lack of control" following rising energy prices, the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine, political instability and concerns about recession and jobs.

The association stated it is critical that the government, the NHS and other healthcare stakeholders understand the role the EAP industry has been playing in supporting mental health, as it has a "significant role in dealing with an urgent and long-term issue for society."

Karl Bennett, EAPA UK chair, commented: "EAPs have become a pillar of mental health provision for the UK, providing rapid access to professional support for the majority of the workforce, and delivering value-for-money for employers.

"The question now is what happens in the next 20 years. How will EAPs continue to take on an ever-increasing mental health role as society's demands grow?"

Eugene Farrell, project lead and immediate past EAPA UK chair, added: "EAPs are now a hugely valuable resource to employers and employees.

"Anecdotally, EAP providers know that GPs are increasingly encouraging patients with mental health concerns to contact their EAP if they have one."

Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health at the ALLIANCE Manchester Business School, said that given the limitations to NHS resources and both the scale and complexity of dealing with people's mental wellbeing, more thought and discussion is needed around the place of EAPs and how else they can help.

"Maybe there's a need for extensions to EAP services, to ensure there's provision for longer-term counselling programmes through to recovery," he said.

"The EAP sector has coped this far with the giant swell of demand and more serious cases, through training and recruitment initiatives, more online services and apps. But neither employers nor the UK as a whole can afford to see EAPs become overwhelmed."