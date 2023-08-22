Staff want actionable support advice, EAP usage shows: Towergate

Data from one of Towergate's "leading" Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP) providers shows that employees are increasingly demanding access to usable information and advice for concerns such as legal matters, divorce, childcare, housing, disputes with neighbours, and wills, among others.

It detailed that calls from employees seeking advice grew 25% over the past 12 months, with the most common reason being concerning their employment (27%) on issues such as employment rights, pay issues, HR issues, causes of workplace stress and employment law.

This was followed by divorce and separation, which made up 22% of the advice-related calls. Other queries included seeking advice on childcare, housing and civil action.

As such, Towergate stated it was imperative that employers ensure that staff are provided with access to the information and advice they need, rather than viewing EAPs solely for counselling needs.

David Williams, head of group risk at Towergate Health & Wellbeing, commented: "The need for advice and information on other areas is growing, particularly on the topics of divorce, separation and housing."

"When companies support their employees across all four pillars of health and wellbeing - mental, physical, social, and financial - they gain a happier, healthier and more engage workforce that feels valued. Taking problems off their shoulders - via the specific support available within an EAP - is a great way to do this."