“To prevent deaths by suicide, we must do everything we can to eliminate stigma”

Jaskeet Briah
World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Improving workplace communication and connectedness

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 on 10 September, protection industry experts have emphasised the importance of incorporating and communicating workplace mental health support to employees in bid to tackle stigma and support suicide prevention.

Over 700,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to the World Health Organisation, and as many as 650 suicides each year in the UK could be work related, the Hazards Campaign found, representing around 10% of all suicides.

Factors that can increase the risk of suicide include serious mental health and physical health conditions, environmental factors such as harassment, bullying, and relationship problems, as well as life events such as unemployment, divorce and financial crisis, according to nurse-led health and wellbeing support service RedArc.

Although these aren't standalone factors for suicide or suicidal thoughts, RedArc explained that if an individual has no support system or the ability to discuss these thoughts in a "trusting and non-judgemental" way, this can often lead to people feeling less able to cope.

Improved communication

Industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD) noted that it is imperative for employers to remind staff of the expert help available and suggested that communication must alert employees not only to the availability of support, but how to access it confidentially and independently, outside of office hours.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "Even the most comprehensive of employer support programmes for mental health issues will not save a life if it is not communicated regularly so staff know how to access it in their darkest hour."

According to data from GRiD's Claims Survey 2023, insurers paid 436 claims for suicide in 2022 under Group Life Assurance policies. However, the industry body noted that while the financial support from a payout is helpful for the loved one's dependants, "employers have many powerful tools at their fingertips to help prevent these tragedies in the first place."

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, stated that employers have a duty of care to recognise that suicide is an issue that could affect any employee in any workplace, and implementing appropriate measures to protect their health, safety and welfare is a "vital part" of the employer/employee relationship.

"Employers need to consider how to best support the health and wellbeing of their employees — not just through the challenging times but consistently throughout their careers at a business. Value-added services that come with group risk benefits can play a huge part in this," Thompson said.

