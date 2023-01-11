EAP usage sees increased return on investment for employers

Figures from the EAPA ROI calculator, based on information provided by HR professionals and developed for EAPA by the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) as an open source tool for benchmarking, show the average use of EAPs has now reached 12%. The peak represents an increase from the previous year use of 11.4% and prior years' average of 10.4%. This has resulted in employers reporting greater productivity and reduced staff absences, EAPA UK stated. Figures from the period between October 2021 and October 2022 show that for every £1.00 spent on an EAP in the UK, employers have s...