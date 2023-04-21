Bupa unveils new mental health proposition

To plan early intervention

Bupa has launched a new mental health proposition for businesses, focusing on early intervention and support for employees to maintain “good” mental health.

The Workplace Mental Health Advantage service uses data analytics so businesses can understand the impact of mental health on their employees and to plan interventions, the private healthcare provider noted.

Bupa said the service uses its behavioural insights to offer a "refreshed" wellbeing engagement support to boost workplace resilience.

As part of the offering, Bupa has partnered with JAAQ, a mental health social media platform, to provide employers with tailored wellbeing services and tools for the workplace.

The new service "covers more mental health conditions than any other leading insurer", according to Bupa, and members will have digital access to a mental health therapist within ten days.

Additionally, the provider has launched a pilot of a new coaching service to support early intervention and to help employees build resilience, Bupa detailed.

Bupa has also launched a pilot of an integrated mental health service that it said incorporates employee assistance programmes (EAP) and private medical insurance (PMI) for a "simpler and more connected experience."

Richard Norris, general manager of business and specialist products at Bupa UK, commented that the newly launched proposition will help businesses to plan and deliver initiatives that will make a difference.

Employees were found to be less likely to move jobs (39%) if they had access to good workplace mental health support, according to data from the Bupa Wellbeing Index, and 18% of workers are unsure how to access mental healthcare via their work healthcare insurance policy.

Norris commented: "Many employers increased their focus on mental health in response to the pandemic and are now looking to better support their people and manage costs with a focus on improving resilience by better adoption of preventive services."

"Across Bupa there is a huge amount we can do to help employers and our new Workplace Mental Health advantage brings all together into one package of services that will help reduce the burden and make it easier to improve the culture of wellbeing in their organisation," he said.

