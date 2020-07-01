Drewberry Insurance
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has sought to provide clarity regarding any potential confusion over the products advisers should recommend to clients to cover a decreasing loan or mortgage.
Drewberry has launched a campaign to raise consumer awareness of how high insurer payout rates are for protection insurance products.
VitalityLife paid £25m in 2014 to customers claiming on life serious illness and income protection policies, an increase of 66% compared to 2013.
A quarter (25%) of the UK workforce have taken out pet insurance yet only 7% are protecting their income with self-employed people being particularly vulnerable to financial risks, research has found.
Personal finance education will be part of the national curriculum in secondary schools from September 2014. Should protection insurance be part of the discussion, and do you think this would help spread awareness by talking to younger people?
Protection intermediary Drewberry Insurance has launched a new Family Insurance tool to help families better understand their financial risks.
Royal London recently announced a major re-branding exercise with the future scrapping of two of its most well-known brand names, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey. Does ‘brand awareness' matter among clients or consumers when it comes to picking a particular...
"I'm an IFA who advises on protection. How can I use published claims statistics with clients? Is there an accepted sales technique for using such statistics? I'm also concerned about comeback of clients who might focus on percentage points and just want...