David Hynam

LV= joins Association of Financial Mutuals

Insurer

“Mutuals provide diversity of choice”

clock 01 March 2023 • 1 min read
LV= doubles down on future mutual status

Insurer

“This board, your board, is committed to that mutual future”

clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
Ex-Bupa boss David Hynam appointed as incoming LV= CEO

Insurer

Succeeding interim CEO Mark Hartigan who leaves end September

clock 26 September 2022 • 2 min read
