LV= joins Association of Financial Mutuals

Following the collapse of a heavily scrutinised proposed sale to Bain Capital in 2021 and subsequent boardroom reshuffle, LV= reaffirmed its commitment to operating as a mutual firm during its October 2022 Annual General Meeting.

One the topics under review during the AGM was whether LV= members supported the firm joining the Association.

David Hynam, who has appointed as chief executive of LV= in September last year, said mutuals provide an "essential" role in helping deliver "financial confidence" across all parts of society and deliver the "best financial outcomes" for consumers.

"Mutuals provide diversity of choice and make our life and pensions market more resilient," he commented.

"It is essential that mutuals compete on a level playing field and that policymakers understand the necessity to update the rules and regulations that govern the sector so mutuals can thrive."

Chair of the AFM board and chief executive of Holloway Friendly, Stuart Tragheim, added: "LV= and AFM have been in dialogue for a number of months and the AFM Board has been impressed by the LV= leadership's commitment to maintaining strong mutual credentials.

"They are also enthusiastic about engaging with the rest of the mutual sector, and their commitment will make a real contribution to our work making the case for mutuality and promoting corporate diversity in the best interests of mutual members across the UK."