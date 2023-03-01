LV= joins Association of Financial Mutuals

“Mutuals provide diversity of choice”

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
LV= joins Association of Financial Mutuals

LV= has become the latest member of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), as the life and health insurance provider further commits to a mutual business model.

Following the collapse of a heavily scrutinised proposed sale to Bain Capital in 2021 and subsequent boardroom reshuffle, LV= reaffirmed its commitment to operating as a mutual firm during its October 2022 Annual General Meeting.

One the topics under review during the AGM was whether LV= members supported the firm joining the Association.

 David Hynam, who has appointed as chief executive of LV= in September last year, said mutuals provide an "essential" role in helping deliver "financial confidence" across all parts of society and deliver the "best financial outcomes" for consumers.

"Mutuals provide diversity of choice and make our life and pensions market more resilient," he commented.

"It is essential that mutuals compete on a level playing field and that policymakers understand the necessity to update the rules and regulations that govern the sector so mutuals can thrive."

Chair of the AFM board and chief executive of Holloway Friendly, Stuart Tragheim, added: "LV= and AFM have been in dialogue for a number of months and the AFM Board has been impressed by the LV= leadership's commitment to maintaining strong mutual credentials. 

"They are also enthusiastic about engaging with the rest of the mutual sector, and their commitment will make a real contribution to our work making the case for mutuality and promoting corporate diversity in the best interests of mutual members across the UK."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Ian Sawyer: How ASU has learned and evolved from the errors of PPI

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

More on Insurer

Zurich's charitable foundation links with Ambitious about Autism
Insurer

Zurich's charitable foundation links with Ambitious about Autism

Foundation launches three-year collaboration with charity

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 24 February 2023 • 2 min read
ABI produces consumer communications guide
Insurer

ABI produces consumer communications guide

In conjunction with Fairer Finance

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board
Insurer

Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board

Effective 30 March

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 February 2023 • 5 min read
ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts
Individual Protection

ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

Complaints upheld against lead generator

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible
Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read